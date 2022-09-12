Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Alok Kumar, International Working President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), has welcomed the order of a Varanasi court in the Gyanvapi Sundar Shringar Gauri case, and said that instead of considering it as a victory or defeat, everyone should accept it calmly.

"This decision is significant as the first barrier in the way of the Varanasi temple has been crossed. We knew earlier that the Places of Worship Act won't be applied in this case, and this was done only to prolong the case. But the court put it aside," he said.

"The case will be heard based on facts, and we are sure we will win. I accept that it is a religious matter, and instead of thinking of the case as a victory or defeat, everyone should accept it peacefully. I hope that Lord Shiva's blessings are with all of us," he added.

A Varanasi court on Monday dismissed a plea of the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound.

District Judge AK Vishvesh delivered the verdict in the Gyanvapi Shrinagar Gauri dispute case and posted the matter for further hearing on September 22.

"The court rejected the Muslim party's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on September 22," said advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu party in the Gyanvapi mosque case.

The matter will be heard further. The survey mentioned in the court's order will also be debated. (ANI)

