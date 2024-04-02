Mumbai, April 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur and Rajasthan's Kotputli today, April 2. Additionally, on April 6, he is expected to address a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will embark on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh to engage in public rallies, road shows, and organisational meetings.

On the national front, on Monday, April 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai by unveiling a special commemorative coin. Attended by dignitaries, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the event showcased a distinctive Rs 90 denomination coin crafted from pure silver. However, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15, after his Enforcement Directorate custody ended.

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, an army trooper opened fire after noticing suspicious movement in the Chingus area. In legal matters, the Supreme Court declined to pass an interim order, staying with the Varanasi court's decision to allow Hindu parties to offer prayers in the Gyanvapi Mosque's southern cellar. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai stated that the Union government is working towards retrieving Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka. Aam Aadmi Party workers protested outside Tihar Jail over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in an alleged money laundering case.

On the international front, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent hernia surgery, and his office confirmed that the procedure was successful. Japan's Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) has also gone dormant after surviving two lunar nights, according to the country's space agency JAXA. Moreover, following a suspected Israeli attack, an explosion was reported near the Iranian embassy building in Damascus, Syria, resulting in casualties, including a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps leader, Mohammad Reza Zahedi.