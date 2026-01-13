Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], January 13 (ANI): The Thiruvalla Magistrate Court on Tuesday granted three days' police custody of expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in the third rape case.

Mamkootathil will remain in custody till January 15, while his bail plea will be considered on January 16.

Earlier on January 11, Mamkootathil on Sunday was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days following his arrest in a new sexual assault case. The case is the third complaint against him.

Police arrested him in Palakkad based on the fresh sexual assault complaint received via email.

This third sexual assault complaint against the Palakkad MLA, involves serious allegations such as physical assault, financial exploitation, and forced abortion.

In the first sexual assault case, the High Court had stayed Mamkootathil's arrest, while a trial court had granted anticipatory bail in the second case.

On December 12, the investigation into the first alleged rape case against Mamkootathil was transferred to the State Police Crime Branch following an official order. The case was earlier handled by the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner.

With the transfer, both rape cases registered against the expelled Congress MLA are now being supervised by Assistant Inspector General of Police Poonguzhali, who was already heading the probe into the second case.

Earlier, on December 6, the Kerala High Court had stayed Mamkootathil's arrest while considering his anticipatory bail plea in the second case. A bench led by Justice K Babu directed that detailed arguments would be heard, and the matter was scheduled for further hearing on December 15.

The case registered against him includes multiple non-bailable offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. These include Section 64 for rape, Section 64(2) for repeatedly committing rape on the same woman, Section 64(f) for rape by a person in a position of trust, Section 64(h) for rape on a woman knowing she is pregnant and Section 64(m) for repeated rape. The case also includes Section 89 of the BNS for causing miscarriage without a woman's consent, Section 316 for criminal breach of trust, and Section 68(e) of the Information Technology Act for transmission of offensive digital content.

The offences collectively carry penalties ranging from 10 years to life imprisonment. (ANI)

