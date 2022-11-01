New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sought an action taken report from the deputy commissioner of police over a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against six personnel of the force.

In the complaint, Advocate Manish Bhadauria alleged that three police personnel had assaulted him, while two others had pressured him to settle the matter.

The complainant further claimed that the station house officer of Seemapuri was also liable to be prosecuted as he did not take action against the three police personnel who had assaulted him.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ankur Panghal said the allegations against the police personnel were serious in nature and the DCP concerned was required to file an action taken report on November 24.

The DCP had to state whether any complaint was made or received in the Seemapuri police station and if any action was taken on the said complaint, the court said.

The court further asked the officer to state if any inquiry or investigation was conducted and a cognizable offence was made out against the accused.

"If yes, whether any FIR has been registered and if so, what is the status of the investigation?," the court said, adding, "If no cognizable offence is made out, whether the complainant has been informed about the same?"

According to the complaint, two constables along with a head constable had "brutally assaulted" the complainant, while his friend was "sexually harassed" by them on August 1, 2022.

Despite written complaints to higher police officers, no action was taken and the court could direct the SHO concerned to register an FIR, the plea said.

