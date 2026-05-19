India News | Court Staff Gets Bail in Corruption Case of Bribery for Facilitating Bail

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday granted bail to a court staff member arrested in a corruption case lodged by the CBI. It is alleged that he demanded and accepted a bribe to facilitate bail for an accused.

A lawyer filed a complaint against him. The CBI had arrested the reader Sanjeev while he was accepting the bribe of Rs 20000 on April 23.

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Special Judge (CBI) Atul Krishna Agrawal granted bail to court reader Sanjeev Sadana after hearing submissions by the counsel for accsued and the CBI.

While granting bail, the court noted that the accused was an office bearer in Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi and such an act may cause damage to the sanctity of the court proceedings and the image of the judiciary among the general public.

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Special Judge observed, "However, at the same time, at the stage of bail, the court cannot assume or presume the accused to be guilty of the offence as the innocence or the guilt of the applicant/accused will be established only during trial."

" In view of the aforesaid facts & circumstances, accused Sanjeev Sadana is admitted to bail on furnishing bail bond in the sum of Rs.50,000 with one surety of like amount with direction that he shall join the investigation and shall not tamper with evidence or influence the witnesses in any manner whatsoever," Special Judge ordered on May 19.

The court directed that the accused shall also not leave the country without prior permission of this court. It was mentioned in the complaint filed by Advocate Nisha Gaur that she was representing her client Dhanush Raj, who was an accused in an FIR registered at PS Nihal Vihar, Delhi.

It is alleged that the complainant had moved a bail application on behalf of her client before the court of Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Kadambari Awasthi of Tis Hazari Courts. It was further alleged that Sanjeev Sadana, Reader to that court at Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi, demanded a bribe of Rs.30,000 from the complainant for facilitating the grant of bail to her client.

As the complainant did not want to give any bribe, she lodged a complaint on April 22, 2026, to SP, CBI, ACB, Delhi, requesting to take strict legal action against Sanjeev Sadana, Reader to ASJ Kadambari Awasthi, Tis Hazari Courts, New Delhi.

Counsel for the accused submitted that the bail plea moved by the complainant for her client was already dismissed twice earlier, and the third bail application was moved before the concerned court without any material change in circumstances.

It was argued that it appears that to keep her client in her control, the complainant intentionally got the present FIR registered. Moreover, the accused had no authority for the grant of bail, since the same is within the judicial discretion of the Learned Judge hearing the same.

In his reply, the investigation officer opposed the bail application, saying that the accused was the one who demanded and accepted the bribe amount and was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting illegal gratification from the complainant.

On April 24, Sanjeev Sadana was remanded in Judicial custody. Sanjeev was arrested by the CBI on April 23 from the Tis Hazari court. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)