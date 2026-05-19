Delhi Air Quality Dips to ‘Poor’ Category: CAQM Invokes GRAP Stage I Across NCR After AQI Hits 208

New Delhi, May 19: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday ordered the implementation of actions under Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR after the city's air quality entered the "poor" category. According to an official order issued on Tuesday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 208, placing it in the "poor" category. The decision was taken by the Sub-Committee on GRAP after reviewing air quality data and forecasts provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and IITM.

The committee noted that the AQI has shown an increasing trend and is likely to remain in the "poor" category in the coming days. In view of the situation, all actions under Stage I of the existing GRAP schedule have been invoked with immediate effect across the entire National Capital Region (NCR). Under Stage I measures, agencies concerned have been directed to ensure strict implementation of pollution control measures and monitor the situation closely so that air quality does not deteriorate further. Citizens have also been urged to follow the citizen charter under GRAP Stage I. Delhi-NCR Electric Vehicle Rule: CAQM Mandates Phased Rollout of Electric L5 3-Wheelers in NCR, Tightens Fuel Norms for Vehicles Without PUCC.

Earlier on Friday, CAQM announced a phased rollout mandating only electric 3-wheelers of the L5 category for registration across the National Capital Region (NCR), while also tightening fuel rules for vehicles without valid pollution certificates. The National Capital Territory of Delhi will implement the rule from January 1, 2027, followed by the High Vehicle Density districts of NCR, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, from January 1, 2028, and all remaining districts of NCR from January 1, 2029. Delhi Air Pollution: CAQM Issues Statutory Direction Proposing Stricter PM Emission Norms for Industries Across National Capital.

With a view to curbing air pollution caused by vehicles operating without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) in Delhi-NCR, the Commission, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 12 of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021, has issued the directions.

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