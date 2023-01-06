Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) A court here has issued summons to former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar's son, a firm linked to him and three others for alleged submission of falsified documents and other such offences punishable under the Companies Act.

Additional sessions Judge A A Joglekar took cognisance of submissions by the Deputy Registrar of Companies (RoC) and issued the summons on January 3, the details of which were made available on Friday. The accused have been asked to appear before the court on February 6.

The court move against Kish Corporate Services Pvt Ltd, its additional director Saiprasad Pednekar, who is Kishori Pednekar's son, directors Shaila Gavas and Prashant Gavas and another additional director Girish Revankar came on a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya to the deputy RoC in 2020.

On first impression, the court noted, a case is made out against the accused.

The company and their directors are prima facie responsible for the alleged submission of “forged and false” documents and other such offences punishable under the Companies Act, the court said.

The accused have claimed the case had been filed because of political reasons.

BJP leader Somaiya has been a fierce critic of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads one of the Shiv Sena factions. Ex-mayor Pednekar is a spokesperson of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

In 2020, Somaiya had filed a complaint with the deputy RoC, alleging Saiprasad Pednekar and the others had used forged documents to register Kish Corporate Services.

In its submissions to the court, the deputy RoC said the reply by the accused to the show-cause notice was “not at all satisfactory”. The action by the company was in contravention of Section 448 (punishment for false statement) of the Companies Act, it said.

