Chandigarh, Jan 7 (PTI) Ten more COVID-19 fatalities in Punjab pushed the death toll to 5,422 while 284 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,68,187 in the state on Thursday, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 2,975 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, it said.

Mohali reported the highest number of new cases at 59, followed by Bathinda (42) and Ludhiana (30), among the fresh cases in the state, the bulletin said.

It said a total of 290 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,59,790.

Eight critical patients are on ventilator support while 127 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. It said that a total of 40,33,992 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state. PTI CHS VSD

