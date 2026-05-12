Lamine Yamal Waves Palestinian Flag During Barcelona La Liga Title Parade (Watch Video)

FC Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has become a focal point of social media discussion after displaying a Palestinian flag during the club’s official La Liga title celebrations. The incident took place on Monday, 11 May 2026, during an open-top bus parade through the streets of Barcelona. The teenage Spain international was filmed waving the flag as the squad celebrated their 2025–26 league triumph with tens of thousands of supporters. Reports indicate that Yamal received the flag from fans lining the parade route before briefly displaying it from the top deck of the bus. Lionel Messi Reacts as Barcelona Secure La Liga Title with El Clasico Victory over Real Madrid.

Barcelona's La Liga Title celebrations in Catalonia

The parade followed Barcelona’s decisive 2-0 victory over Real Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, 10 May. Goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres secured the win, giving Hansi Flick’s side an unassailable 14-point lead at the top of the table with three matches remaining.

The victory marked Barcelona’s 29th La Liga title and their second consecutive league crown. For Yamal, who has established himself as a regular starter despite his age, the victory adds to a growing trophy cabinet that includes three consecutive league titles since his first-team debut.

Barcelona has historically been a centre for such displays. The city has seen various pro-Palestinian demonstrations over the past two years, and the club’s fan base frequently engages with social and political causes during high-profile matches. Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram Bot Purge: Football Icon Loses Followers in Meta Cleanup.

Lamine Yamal Waves Palestinian Flag, Watch Viral Video

Lamine Yamal raises the Palestinian flag during Barcelona's celebrations 🇵🇸pic.twitter.com/HiHNdhdTVH — Goals Side (@goalsside) May 11, 2026

Watch Another Video

🎥 Lamine Yamal lifts the Palestinian flag pic.twitter.com/s0yzYLvyX3 — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) May 11, 2026

A Historic Season for Lamine Yamal

Beyond the off-pitch headlines, Yamal has enjoyed a prolific 2025–26 campaign. He has been instrumental in Barcelona’s domestic dominance, contributing significant goals and assists throughout the season.

At 18, he remains the youngest player in the club's history to have secured three La Liga medals. Following the parade, Yamal expressed his gratitude to the supporters, stating that the bond between the players and the city was a driving force behind the team's success under Flick this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).