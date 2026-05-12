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The league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 enters a critical phase today as Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The clash, scheduled for Tuesday, 12 May, will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the toss expected at 19:00 IST. As the tournament moves toward its conclusion, this Match 56 fixture carries significant weight for the points table. Both teams have remained consistent throughout the season, but with the playoff spots still mathematically open for several sides, today’s result could dictate the final four line-up. You Can Follow Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard here.

GT vs SRH Match details and Timing

The match is scheduled to begin at 19:30 IST. Gujarat Titans, playing in front of their home crowd, will look to leverage local conditions. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad arrive following a competitive run that has kept them in the upper echelon of the standings.

Both teams have recorded seven wins from 11 matches so far this season. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad currently hold a slightly better net run rate compared to the Titans, placing them in second and third positions respectively.

IPL 2026 Playoff Race and Points Table Update

The IPL 2026 standings have seen a shift over the last 48 hours. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) currently sit at the top of the table with 14 points, followed closely by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, who also have 14 points but have played the same number of games. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: DC Keeps Playoff Chances Alive With Win Over PBKS.

Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings remain in close pursuit, making every remaining league game vital. Following Delhi Capitals' three-wicket victory over Punjab Kings yesterday in Dharamshala, the mid-table battle has tightened, though Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have already been eliminated from the playoff contention.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).