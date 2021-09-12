Nagpur, Sep 12 (PTI) Twelve Nagpur police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and Sunday after returning from a training session at the Maharashtra Intelligence Academy in Pune, an official said.

Also Read | Bhupendra Patel Named as New Gujarat Chief Minister After Vijay Rupani Resigns.

A total of 33 personnel from Nagpur police had gone for the training, which took place between August 30 and September 9, said Sandip Pakhale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) on Sunday.

Also Read | Bhupendra Patel Elected As New CM of Gujarat.

"Two policemen, on returning from Pune, showed mild symptoms and their swab samples returned positive late Saturday night, after which we decided to test all 33 as a precautionary measure. Another 10 tested positive, taking the total to 12," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)