Raipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 count climbed to 2,13,365 on Tuesday after 1,721 more people were detected with the infection, while the number recovered cases reached 1,92,181, an official said.

With 19 more deaths, the fatality count mounted to 2,623, he said.

A total of 137 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,358 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 18,561 active cases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 199 new cases, taking its total count to 43,656, including 634 deaths.

Raigarh district recorded 238 new cases, Janjgir- Champa 196, Korba 171, Durg 123, Rajnandgaon 105 and Bilaspur 102, among other districts, he said.

"Of the latest deaths, 10 took place on Tuesday and five on Monday, while four occurred last week but were added to the fatality tally now," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,13,365, new cases 1,721, deaths 2,623, recovered 1,92,181, active cases 18,561, people tested so far 21,71,630.

