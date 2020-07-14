Noida (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) Two more COVID-19-linked deaths were recorded in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, pushing the death toll due to the infection in the district to 35, official data showed.

As many as 167 fresh coronavirus cases were also detected in the district as the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far rose to 3,614, according to the data released by UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases saw a decline for the third day to settle at 851, as 138 more patients got discharged after recovery, the data showed.

The number of active cases were 893 on Sunday and 872 on Monday, according to statistics.

So far, 2,728 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the district, as the recovery rate rose to 75.48 per cent from 74.10 per cent on Monday, the data showed.

The mortality rate of COVID-19 positive patients in the district rose slightly to 0.96 per cent from 0.94 per cent on Monday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (851) currently has the third highest number of active cases COVID-19 after state capital Lucknow (1,591) and adjoining Ghaziabad district (1,295), the data showed.

As on Tuesday, there were 13,760 active COVID-19 cases in UP, while 24,981 patients have been discharged from hospitals and 983 deaths have been recorded so far, it added.

