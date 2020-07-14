New Delhi, July 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished French Prime Minister Emanual Macron and people of France on the occasion of Bastille Day 2020, also known as the national day of France. PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Macron on the 231st Bastille Day. He said that his government is committed to strengthening India's strategic partnership with France.

The Prime Minister tweeted, "Felicitations to my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron and the friendly people of France on the occasion of Bastille Day! We are committed to further strengthening India's important strategic partnership with France, and expanding our cooperation." Fourth of July 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Donald Trump on US Independence Day, Says 'As Largest Democracies We Cherish Freedom'.

Tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

Felicitations to my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron and the friendly people of France on the occasion of Bastille Day! We are committed to further strengthening India's important strategic partnership with France, and expanding our cooperation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2020

Every year, July 14 is celebrated as Bastille Day in France. The French National Day is the anniversary of Storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, which proves a turning point of the French Revolution. On this day, celebrations are held throughout France. The Bastille Day military parade is the French military parade that has been held in the morning in Paris since 1880.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 08:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).