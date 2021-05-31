By Tarak Sarkar

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], May 31 (ANI): Members of the LGBT community got the first vaccination shot in Siliguri on Monday, registering themselves as the "transgender community".

200 members of the community got their first dose at a special camp at Siliguri's Tumalpara Urban Primary Health Centre organised by Darjeeling District Health and Family Welfare Department.

Around 400 community members gathered at the centre, but due to sudden rain, the authorities decided that the remaining 200 will receive their shot tomorrow.

The entire arrangement was made by "Uttorer Falgun Society", a voluntary group that works for the development of the LGBTQ community.

Prabir Ghosh, the President of the society said, "We had earlier requested Transgender Development Board to vaccinate our members in Siliguri. To which, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responded urgently, and with the help of our society, Darjeeling District Health and Family Welfare Department had set up a special camp for us. It will definitely help our members to fight against Covid-19".

Pinky Sarkar, a transgender from Siliguri welcomed the move.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "Many of us are taking their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the rest will take it tomorrow. It will definitely help us a lot".

Sibani Sarkar, another transgender said, "Feeling great on getting a dose of Covid-19 vaccine". (ANI)

