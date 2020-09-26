Hyderabad, Sep 26 (PTI) Telangana recorded 2,239new COVID-19 cases and 11 related deaths, taking the tally of infections in the state to 1.83 lakh

The toll rose to 1,091 with 11 more people succumbing to the virus. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 316, followed by Rangareddy 192 and Medchal Malkajgiri 164 districts, a government bulletin said on Saturday, providing data as of 8 PM on September 25.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.52 lakh,while 30,334 are under treatment.

As many as 58,925 samples were tested on September 25.

Cumulatively, 28 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 75,438, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.59 per cent, while it was 1.58 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 82.90 per cent, while it was 81.98 per cent in the country.

