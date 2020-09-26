New Delhi, September 26: With a spike of more than 85,000 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, India's tally crossed 59-lakh mark on Saturday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 85,362 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 59,03,933. The death toll due to coronavirus surged to 93,379 after 1,089 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

Of the total cases, 9,60,969 are active. A total of 48,49,584 people have recovered so far in the country. Of them, 93,420 defeated the virus in the past 24 hours. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 13,41,535 people in India were tested for COVID-19 on Friday. The ICMR stated that the cumulative total samples tested so far stands at 7,02,69,975.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state by the pandemic in India. The state recorded 17,794 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing its overall tally to 13,00,757 cases till date. Adding 416 more fatalities, the state's death toll increased to 34,761. A total of 19,592 fully recovered patients returned home on Friday, taking up the total number of discharges to 992,806 till date.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 32.4 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 987,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 32,471,119 and the fatalities rose to 987,593. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,032,524 and 203,657, respectively.

