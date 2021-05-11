Thiruvananthapuram, May 11: As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country causing a shortage of essential medical supplies, the Kerala government has set up an oxygen war room and shortage centre to cater to the rising demand. Set up at a government college for women in Thiruvananthapuram, the centre is run by 20 volunteers and is monitored 24/7 by the district collector.

"We are monitored by the District Collector and we work 24/7. We have a registration portal for the hospitals," said Dr Jacob, in charge of the centre.

Both private hospitals and government hospitals are provided oxygen through the war room, which also has a buffer system. India Witnesses Decline in Daily COVID-19 Infections, Reports 3,29,942 New Coronavirus Cases, 3,876 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

"We have a registration portal where hospitals in need of oxygen can register. According to that, we provide oxygen. There are 20 volunteers and four doctors here who monitor this. Enough oxygen is ensured through a buffer system," Dr Jacob added.

Kerala is currently observing a nine-day lockdown due to the recent surge in cases. As per the union health ministry, there are currently 4,23,863 active coronavirus cases in the state. A total of 14,72,951 patients have recovered so far while 5,814 deaths have been reported.

