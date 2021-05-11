India Witnesses Decline in Daily COVID-19 Infections, Reports 3,29,942 New Coronavirus Cases, 3,876 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

India reports 3,29,942 new #COVID19 cases, 3,56,082 discharges and 3,876 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,29,92,517 Total discharges: 1,90,27,304 Death toll: 2,49,992 Active cases: 37,15,221 Total vaccination: 17,27,10,066 pic.twitter.com/tYoQlB5hQx — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

