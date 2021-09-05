Chandigarh, Sep 5 (PTI) With 34 fresh COVID-19 infections, the tally of cases in Punjab on Sunday reached 6,00,813, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related death reported on Sunday, the toll stands at 16,439. The number of active cases in the state was 341, it said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s Father Nand Kumar Baghel Booked For Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Brahmin Community.

Amritsar and Mohali reported six cases each, followed by five in Sangrur and three each in Jalandhar and Pathankot, the bulletin said.

Thirty-six people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,033, it said.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Elderly Woman Given Sedatives, Robbed of Cash Worth Over Rs 8 Lakh by House Help.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported two more coronavirus cases, taking the total count to 65,121, the bulletin said.

The death toll figure stands at 814 in the Union Territory, it said.

The number of active cases in the city is 40 while the number of cured persons is 64,267, the bulletin stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)