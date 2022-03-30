Hyderabad, Mar 30 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday recorded 40 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 7,91,253.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

A Health department bulletin said 35 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,86,680.

The recovery rate stood at 99.42 per cent.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 21.

The bulletin said 19,052 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The number of active cases was 462, it said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent.

