Hyderabad, Dec 30 (PTI) Telangana clocked 474 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total positives to nearly 2.86 lakh while three related fatalities pushed the toll to 1,538. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 102, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri with 49 and 45 respectively, a government bulletin said on Wednesdayproviding details as of 8 pm on December 29.

The total number of cases stood at 2,85,939 while the recoveries were at 2,78,523.

As many as 5,878 patients are under treatment and 45,590 samples were tested on Tuesday. Cumulatively, over 68.39 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.83 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.40 per cent, while it was 96 per cent in the country.

