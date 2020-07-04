Noida (UP), July 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday recorded five more deaths due to COVID-19, while 83 more people,including the chief medical officer, were found positive for the infection in the district, official data showed.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus has now reached 28, while the tally of positive cases rose to 2,646, the highest for any district in the state, according to the data released by UP Health Department.

Also Read | TMC Councillor Shot Near Kolkata, Rushed to Hospital: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

The number of active cases came down to 972 from 1,005 on Friday, as 105 more patients were discharged after treatment, the data showed.

So far, 1,646 patients have got discharged from hospitals in the district, it showed.

Also Read | Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 2 Lakh With Highest Single-Day Spike of 7,074 New Cases and 295 Deaths.

The recovery rate improved to 62.20 per cent from 59.98 per cent on Friday. It was 61.60 per cent on Thursday, 64.47 per cent on Wednesday, 65.36 per cent on Tuesday and 64.76 per cent on Monday, according to official statistics.

The mortality rate of positive patients grew to 1.05 per cent from 0.89 per cent on Friday, according to the statistics.

CMO Deepak Ohri had developed influenza-like illness after which he was tested for COVID-19 and resulted in positive, Gautam Buddh Nagar officials said.

"He has been admitted to an isolation ward for treatment. His condition is stable," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Meanwhile, senior doctor Nepal Singh will officiate as the chief medical officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar, the officer said, adding the CMO's office has been sanitised as per protocols for COVID-19.

On the other hand, 3,328 tests were carried out for COVID-19 across Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, according to official data.

Of the total tests, 20 were TrueNat, 1,512 were RTPCR and 1,796 were antigen-based testings, the data stated, adding that 1,488 surveillance teams were deployed for door-to-door screening in the district.

Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has the second highest active cases of COVID-19 after adjoining Ghaziabad district (1,118) in the state. They are followed by Lucknow (490), Kanpur Nagar (328), Meerut (283), Varanasi (231), Aligarh (210), Bulandshahr (167) and Mathura (153), the data stated.

From Friday to Saturday, 772 new COVID-19 cases were reported across districts in the state, while 560 patients got discharged from hospitals and 24 deaths were recorded during the 24-hour period, it showed.

As of Saturday, there are 7,627 active COVID-19 cases in UP, while 18,154 patients have got discharged from hospitals and 773 deaths have been recorded so far, it added.

There are 2,35,433 active cases across the country, while 18,655 deaths have been recorded and 3,94,227 patients have got discharged, according to a central government data updated till Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)