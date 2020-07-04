Mumbai, July 4: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed the 2 lakh-mark on Saturday. The state, over the past 24 hours, recorded more than 7,000 new infections and 295 deaths. The number of fresh cases also marks the highest single-day spike recorded by Maharashtra since the outbreak of coronavirus in India. Delhi's Recovery Rate Crosses 70%, Overall Count Surges to 97,200 Including 3,004 Deaths.

"7,074 COVID-19 cases and 295 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 2,00,064 and death toll to 8,671. Number of active cases stands at 83,295," said a statement issued by the State Health Department.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country due to the pandemic, and is also the first to cross the 2 lakh case-mark. The state accounts for one-fourth of the nationwide COVID-19 toll, and nearly 40 percent of the total fatalities.

Even as the number of per-day infections continue to soar in Maharashtra, state capital Mumbai has reported a decline. The city recorded 1,180 cases in the last 24 hours, down from more than 1,300 infections reported in the corresponding period a day earlier.

"1,180 COVID-19 cases, 1,071 recovered and 68 deaths reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city is now at 82,814, including 53,463 recovered/discharged, 24,524 active cases and 4,827 deaths," said a statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Nationwide, a spike of 22,771 cases was reported in the update released by Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning. The overall count of cases in India reached 6.48 lakh, including 2,35,433 active cases and 3,94,227 recoveries. The death toll stood at 18,655.

