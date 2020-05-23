India News | COVID-19: 55-year-old Woman Dies in J-K, Death Toll Rises to 21

Srinagar, May 23 (PTI) A woman from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at a hospital here on Saturday, taking the union territory's death toll to 21, an official said.

The woman, 55, from Botengo area of south Kashmir's Anantnag died at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here, hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Farooq Jan said.

He said the woman was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) with sepsis. She died of multiple organ failure.

She was admitted to SKIMS on May 6 in a critical condition and had tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

