Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai reached 3,02,223 after 571 people were detected with the infection on Saturday, while the toll rose to 11,235 after eight deaths, an official said.

The number of people who have recovered has reached 2,83,135, or 93 per cent of the total caseload, after 700 people were discharged during the day, he added.

The city's active case tally has dipped below the 7,000-mark and stands at 6,965.

The metropolis' case doubling time is 392 days, and the daily growth rate is 0.21 per cent, while there are 133 containment zones and 2,365 sealed buildings, as per BMC data.

With 16,805 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in the country's financial capital went up to 25,82,248 as on Saturday, the official said.

