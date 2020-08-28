Srinagar, Aug 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 696 new cases of coronavirus taking the total number of infected people to 35,831 even as seven deaths were reported from the union territory during the last 24 hours, officials said.

"Seven persons infected with coronavirus have died in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours till 5 pm on Friday," the officials said.

They said all of these deaths were reported from the Kashmir valley.

The death toll in the union territory has now reached 678.

Among the 696 new cases, 202 were from the Jammu region, while 494 were from Kashmir, they said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 194 new cases, followed by 109 in Jammu district, the officials said.

There are 7,781 active cases of the coronavirus disease, while 27,372 patients have recovered so far, they said.

