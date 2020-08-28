New Delhi, August 28: The Delhi High Court stayed the broadcast of a news report by Sudarshan TV after a plea red-flagged its alleged communal content. The HC, contending with the petitioner, directed the channel to not to air the show which was apparently targeting candidates from the minority community over their qualification in bureaucracy. 'UPSC Jihad': IPS Association, Officers Condemn Sudarshan TV For News Report Targeting Muslim Candidates.

The petition was filed by Jamia Millia Islamia, the central varsity based in Delhi. It was in response to the release of a teaser of an upcoming show on Sudarshan TV. The channel's editor-in-chief, Suresh Chavhanke, could be heard as saying in the promo that they will expose UPSC "jihad".

Jamia, in its plea, claimed that the show is aimed at instigating hatred towards students and alumni of Jamia, as well as the Muslim community at large. The Delhi HC, while ordering a stay on its broadcast, contended that it is prima facie violative of Cable Television Networks Rules 1994. UPSC Syllabus: BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav Wants 'Islamic Studies' Dropped, To Raise Demand in Rajya Sabha.

The broadcast of the show will also lead to the airing of hate speech and defamatory content, thereby violating sections 153A (1), 153B(1), 295A and 499 of the Indian Penal Code, the bench of Justice Navin Chawla observed, said the Live Law report.

The news broadcast was scheduled at 8 pm today, and was to be a first of the part of series to unearth the alleged plot to infiltrate members of minority community in key institutions.

Chavhanke could be heard as saying in the clip that if this conspiracy is not checked, members of Jamia would occupy key bureaucratic posts. The news show teaser had drawn flak from several quarters, with a number of serving and former IAS and IPS officers issuing a condemnation.

"A news story targeting candidates in civil services on the basis of religion is being promoted by Sudarshan TV. We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism," the IPS Association said on Twitter.

