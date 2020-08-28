Mumbai, August 28: The Bombay High Court on Friday allowed Taziya procession on Muharram in Mumbai with not more than 5 people. In its order, the Court granted permission for Muharram procession in the city with stringent restrictions owing to COVID-19 pandemic and said no other procession will be allowed anywhere in the state of Maharashtra. The order stated that maximum of five persons will be allowed on a truck and only five will be permitted walk with the 'Tazia' symbol for the last 100 meters on the selected route.

The Court said that the five participants of the procession will have to give their home addresses to the Mumbai police beforehand. Moreover, the state government to impose all necessary restrictions, including section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code if required, to control crowds and manage the procession. Muharram 2020: From Date to Significance, Everything to Know About Islamic New Year and Ashura.

Here's the tweet:

Bombay High Court allows Taziya procession on Muharram in Mumbai with not more than 5 people. No other procession allowed anywhere in the state of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/Ii9htANux1 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

As per the order on Friday, the procession will be carried out from Bhendi Bazaar to the Shia cemetery in Byculla. According to reports, a bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and Madhav Jamdar gave approval after the Maharashtra government granted hearing to a local Shia Muslim organisation that had petitioned the court seeking permission for a symbolic procession for Muharram amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maharashtra government and the petitioner, All India Idaara-E-Tahafuz-E-Hussainiyat, reached an agreement and informed the court of the same on Friday, following which, the court granted permission for the procession.

