Bhopal, Jul 31 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 838 coronavirus cases, 208 of them in Bhopal, taking the infection count in the state to 31,806, health officials said.

With 10 more people succumbing to the infection, comprising seven in Bhopal and one each in Indore, Ashoknagar and Chattarpur,the death toll rose to 867 in the state, the officials said.

"Among the new cases, the highest 208 was reported fromBhopal, followed by 112 in Indore, 48 in Jabalpur and 47 in Khargone. Also, 614 persons were discharged from hospitals afterrecovery," an official said.

"The number of cases in Indore is now 7,328, which includes 311 deaths. Bhopal has 6,313 cases, including 176 deaths," he added.

No new coronavirus case was reported from seven districts since Thursday evening, though all 52 districts have active cases, a health bulletin said, adding there were 3,162 active containment zones at present.

MP coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 31,806, active cases 8,668, new cases 838, deaths 867, discharged 22,271 people tested so far 7,67,571.

