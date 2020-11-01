Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 1 (ANI): After seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kochi's beaches were reopened for the public on Sunday.

Visuals from the city's beaches showed a few people taking rounds around the beach.

Kerala currently has 91,297 active COVID-19 cases. As many as 3,40,324 recoveries and 1,484 deaths have been reported from the state so far. (ANI)

