Bengaluru, Aug 26 (PTI) COVID-19 infections breached the three lakh mark in Karnataka, while the death toll crossed 5,000 as the state on Wednesday reported 8,580 new cases and 133 fatalities, the health department said.

The day also saw 7,249 patients getting discharged after recovery

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum numbers in fresh cases with 3,284.

As of August 26 evening, cumulatively 3,00,406 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 5,091 deaths and 2,11,688 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Out of 83,608 active cases, 82,848 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 760 are in Intensive Care Units.

Thirty one out of 133 deaths reported on Wednesday were from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru (20), Dakshina Kannada (11), Dharwad (8), Ballari (7), Koppal (6), Bagalkote, Belagavi and Davangere (5 each), Hassan (4), Kolar, Tumakuru and Vijayapura (3 each).

Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Gadag, Havri, Mandya, Raichur and Yadgir reported two cases each and Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Udupi and Uttara Kannada one each.

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 3,284, Mysuru 951, Ballari 510, Dakshina Kannada 314, Belagavi 289, Dharwad 255, Udupi 251, Davangere 233, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district topped the list of positive cases, with 1,15,371 infections, followed by Ballari 19,046 and Mysuru 14,880.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban was on top with total 77,531 discharges, followed by Ballari 13,264 and Mysuru 10,656.

A total of 25,80,621 samples were tested so far, out of which 67,066 were tested on Wednesday alone.

Among the samples tested today 25,886 were Rapid Antigen Tests.

