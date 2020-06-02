India News | COVID-19 Cases Rise to 340 in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): A total of 340 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh so far, said the state health department on Monday.

At present, there are 213 active cases while 118 people have recovered from the virus in the state.

According to the state health department, a total of five people in the state have succumbed to the infection so far.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country on Monday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 8,392 cases, while 230 more deaths related to the infection were also reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated, and 5,394 deaths. (ANI)

