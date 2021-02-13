Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) One more person succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan, bringing the death toll to 2,781, while the infection count climbed to 3,18,820 with 110 new cases, according to a health department bulletin issued on Saturday.

The state has 1,409 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

A total of 3,14,630 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection in Rajasthan, it said.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 517 in Jaipur, 305 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 122 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

Of the fresh cases, 24 were recorded in Jaipur, 21 in Kota, 12 in Jodhpur, nine in Udaipur, seven in Bhilwara, five each in Banswara and Ajmer, four each in Chittorgarh, Nagaur and Dungarpur, besides cases reported in other districts of the state, according to the bulletin.

