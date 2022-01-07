New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Delhi health department has asked all city government-run hospitals to cancel leaves, barring maternity and medical leaves, granted to their staff in view of a steep spike in coronavirus infections.

"In view of recent surge in COVID-19 cases and for efficient management of COVID-19 pandemic in NCT of Delhi, all MDs/MSs/Directors of all hospitals of Government of NCT of Delhi are directed not to grant leaves of any type except maternity leaves and other medical leaves to any medical and non-medical staff with immediate effect and cancel all such leaves, if already granted," read an order issued by the health department.

The Delhi government has already cancelled the leave of its officers and staff, and directed them not to leave station.

It is anticipated that the containment of the pandemic will involve a huge mobilisation of human resources at various levels in the city government, stated a Delhi government memorandum on Wednesday.

