Ahmedabad, January 7: A 20-year-old woman belonging to a scheduled caste (SC) community filed a complaint against her husband on Wednesday alleging that he thrashed her often for about five months, as she refused to have sex with him after he called her 'untouchable'. The husband belongs to the Darbar community.

The woman and her husband are residents of Jotana taluka in Mehsana. They fell in love and married on September 2, 2021. They were living at Memnagar in the city after their wedding, according to a report in The Times of India.

She alleged in the FIR that her husband behaved well for about two months after their wedding, but later picked fights with her over petty issues. The woman said her husband used to say that he could not go to his village as people mocked him for marrying an SC woman.

Along with her husband, her in-laws, whenever they visited her house in Memnagar, humiliated her for coming from an SC community. She said they used caste-based slurs against her and even her husband insulted her, calling her "untouchable".

She then began opposing him and refused to have sex with him saying "how can you have sex with an untouchable", the FIR states.

Five months ago, when she refused to have sex with him, he thrashed her and since then he has raped her multiple times, she alleged in the FIR.

On Monday, her husband again picked a fight with her and hit her with an iron rod till she fell unconscious. She then went to her parents' place in Jotana and was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, where a medico-legal complaint was filed. Gujarat Shocker: Man Booked For Raping Minor, Forcefully Changing Her Religion

On the basis of the medico-legal complaint, Chatlodia police filed a case of causing hurt and domestic violence but did not charge her husband under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

