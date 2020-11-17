New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Delhi recorded 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.95 lakh, while 99 more fatalities pushed the toll to 7,812, authorities said.

These fresh cases came out of the 49,031 tests conducted the previous day, while the positivity rate stood at 13.04 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Also Read | Did China Turn Key Ladakh Standoff Zone Into ‘Microwave Oven’ by Using Laser Weapons Against India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

The highest single-day spike till date here -- 8,593 cases -- was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded.

The active cases tally on Tuesday rose to 42,004 from 40,128, the previous day.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Bulandshahr Gang Rape Victim Kills Self After Police Allegedly Delayed Action on Her Complaint.

According to the bulletin, the total number of cases has climbed to 4,95,598.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)