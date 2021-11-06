New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 36 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,40,071. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

Also Read | Diwali 2021: Kolkata Police Seize 208 Kg Explosives, Arrest 210 People For Bursting Firecrackers.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,091. The national capital has not reported any death due to COVID-19 so far this month. It reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate slightly decreased to 0.10 per cent on Saturday, according to the latest health bulletin.

Also Read | Baby With A Tail: Brazilian Baby Born With a 'True Human Tail' With Ball Shaped Mass At The End.

On Friday, 32 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.14 per cent, after it fluctuated in the range of 0.05-0.10 per cent for the past several weeks.

On Thursday, 40 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

On Wednesday, 41 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

A total of 34,554 tests -- 25,399 RT-PCR tests and 9,155 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)