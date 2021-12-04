New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The national capital recorded 51 coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent while there was no more death due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department here on Saturday.

The number of cumulative cases of the disease rose to 14,41,295.

Also Read | Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Suggests Minimum of 100 Sittings of Parliament per Year.

Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered so far.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,098.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Infidelity in Chincholi Taluk of Kalaburagi District.

Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported in the city in November, the highest number of fatalities due to the coronavirus infection in the last three months in the national capital, according to official data.

Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)