New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Delhi's recovery rate increased to 42.69 per cent on June 18, after staying below the 40 per cent mark for 13 days, according to official figures.

This is the first time in two weeks that the recovery rate has crossed the 40 per cent mark, amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The cases in the national capital look poised to breach the 50,000 mark on Friday.

From June 12-14, over 2,000 cases were reported per day in Delhi.

On June 15 and 16, 1,647 and 1,859 cases respectively were reported while on June 17 the cases went up to 2,414 in a single day.

On June 18, the national capital saw its highest one-day spike of 2,877 cases taking the case tally closer to the 50,000 mark.

Between June 4 to June 17, the recovery rate hovered between 39 per cent to 36 per cent.

On June 4, the recovery rate was pegged at 39.58 per cent while on June 5, it was 39.16 per cent and it subsequently declined to 38.01 per cent in the next couple of days.

On June 8, the recovery rate was 37.92 per cent and it declined to 36.38 per cent by June 12. On June 13, the recovery rate registered an increase to climb up to 38.36 per cent.

On June 14, the coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 40,000-mark with 2,224 new cases taking the tally of cases to 41,182.

On the same day, the recovery rate was 38.42 per cent while the next day, it was 38.35 per cent. On June 16, the recovery rate decreased to 36.92 per cent while it marginally increased to 37.06 per cent the next day.

However, on June 18, when the national capital witnessed the highest one-day spike of 2,877 cases taking the tally closer to the 50,000 mark, it also witnessed its best recovery rate in the last 14 days.

According to the authorities, 3,884 patients recovered or migrated outside the city on Thursday taking the total number of such patients to 21,341. The recovery rate also crossed the 40 per cent mark with 42.69 per cent of patients recovering from the virus.

Prior to June 4 when the recovery rate started declining, the rate varied from 48.18 per cent on May 25 to 40.35 per cent on June 3, according to the figures shared by the Delhi heath department in its bulletins.

However, from May 20 (46.82 per cent) to May 25 (48.18 per cent), the recovery rate was gradually increasing, behind which it successively declined per day, as per the data.

The recovery rate in the country stands at 53.79 per cent.

India on Friday added 13,586 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 3,80,532,while the death toll rose to 12,573 with 336 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

In some positive news, the number of recoveries crossed the two lakh mark and stands at 2,04,710, while there are 1,63,248 total COVID-19 active cases, according to the updated official figure at 8 am.

The national capital also commenced COVID-19 testing through rapid antigen methodology at 193 centres on Thursday.

According to official figures, a total of 7,040 samples were collected for rapid antigen tested and 7,972 samples were collected for the RT-PCR test for coronavirus on Thursday.

