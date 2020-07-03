Thane, Jul 3 (PTI) Newly-appointed Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pankaj Ashiya on Friday said a flying squad had been formed to keep watch on hospitals amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He told PTI complaints were coming in from people that hospitals were either closed or turning away patients, while some were allegedly overcharging.

"After receiving a complaint, the flying squad will reach the concerned hospital and carry out an on-the-spot probe. People can call the civic corporation on a toll free number and lodge complaints. If need be, we will raise more such squads to help people amid the outbreak," he said. PTI

