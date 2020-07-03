After launching the Vivo Y30 recently in Malaysia, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has silently launched the handset in India. Already listed on Flipkart, the handset will be made available for online sale at 8 pm IST today. Additionally, the phone also has been listed on Vivo's official website. But, the listing on the e-retailer has revealed prices and other details of the phone. The main underlines of the Vivo Y30 are quad-camera module, a massive 5,000mAh battery, a hole-punch display design, fingerprint scanner and more. Top 5 Best Camera Smartphones; Realme X3 SuperZoom, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, Mi 10, OnePlus 8 Pro & Motorola Edge Plus.

Vivo Y30 Smartphone Online Sale Today Via Flipkart (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The smartphone has been listed on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs. 14,990 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB variant. The Vivo Y30 smart comes in two exciting colour options - Dazzle Blue and Emerald Black. The e-retailer is offering 10 percent instant discount for the customers purchasing the handset via Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Besides, the buyers can also avail Rs. 30 off on the first prepaid transaction using UPI, flat Rs 75 discount on UPI transaction above Rs. 10,000. Apart from these offers, the company is also offering 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and no-cost EMI of Rs. 1,250 per month.

Vivo Y30 Smartphone Launched in India (File Photo)

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo Y30 smartphone gets a 6.47-inch HD+ with LCD screen carrying a resolution of 720x1560 pixels. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC that is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The company is offering memory expansion provision of up to 256GB via dedicated microSD card slot.

For photography, the Vivo Y30 has a quad rear camera module comprising of a 13MP primary sensor assisted by an 8MP secondary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP snapper. For selfies, the Vivo Y30 packs an 8MP snapper at the front. The smartphone runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS on the top. The phone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the phone is equipped with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

