Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh reported 85 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

The active cases stand at 760, stated the official records.

About 151 Covid patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

However, no fresh Covid death has been reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll remained at 4,217.

India recorded 3,720 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a slight rise from 3,325 infections reported on Tuesday.

On Monday 4,282 cases of Covid-19 had been reported.

India's active caseload currently stands at 40,177 which is 0.09 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 7,698 Covid patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of recoveries to 4,43,84,955.

The recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent.

The daily positivity rate presently stands at 2.49 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 3.46 per cent.

A total of 92.70 crore Covid tests have been conducted in the country so far, with 1,50,735 tests undertaken in the last 24 hours, as stated by the Health Ministry.

As per the Ministry, 2,459 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare, 220.66 crore total vaccine doses which comprise 95.21 crore second doses and 22.87 crore precaution doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)

