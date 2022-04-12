New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) India recorded 796 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,36,928, while the active cases dipped to 10,889, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,710 with 19 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Heatwave Alert in Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana; Heavy Rains Likely Over South and Northeast India.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 169 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Police Recovers Cache of Arms, Ammunition From Car in Anantnag.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)