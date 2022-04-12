Srinagar, April 12: Police recovered arms and ammunition from a car on Wednesday after the driver abandoned the vehicle on seeing the 'Naka' (Checkpost) party in J&K's Anantnag district.

Police sources said a team of the local police deployed on night domination in Mehmodabad area of Dooru tehsil saw a car that stopped some distance away on seeing the police party. India Set To Miss 2022 Solar Target by 27%, Says Report.

"This raised suspicion and the police team fired some shots in the air. The driver abandoned the car and fled from the spot taking advantage of darkness. Jammu and Kashmir: Properties Sheltering Terrorists To Be Attached.

"When the vehicle was checked, police recovered one AK-56 rifle, 2 magazines, 2 pistols, 3 pistol magazines, six grenades, 44 AK-47 rounds and 58 rounds of 9 mm ammunition," sources said.

The incident took place well past the midnight, sources said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2022 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).