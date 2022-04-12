The heatwave has wreaked havoc in North India. Many states including the national capital Delhi are in the grip of heat wave for the past several days. Heat wave conditions will prevail in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab today ie on Tuesday, while some relief is expected from the heat wave in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana from tomorrow. Apart from this, there is a possibility of rain in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and adjoining areas today.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Delhi is going to be 23 degree Celsius today, while the maximum temperature will be 40 degree Celsius. IMD has expressed the possibility of heat wave going on even today. However, from tomorrow there may be some decrease in the temperature. Weather Forecast: No Respite From Heatwave in Northwest India For Next Two Days, More Rain Likely in Parts of Tamil Nadu And Kerala

The temperature in Gujarat is also increasing continuously. The minimum temperature in Ahmedabad will be 24 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will be 40 degree Celsius. It will be sunny in the afternoon. Weather To Remain Clear in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh During Next 24 Hours: MeT Department

Today's minimum temperature in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand, will be 19 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 38 degree Celsius. Apart from this, the minimum temperature of Jaipur in Rajasthan will be 29 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 41 degree Celsius. Here also the havoc of heat wave is going to continue.

Talking about UP, there is no relief from the scorching heat here too. According to the Meteorological Department, today's minimum temperature of Lucknow will be 24 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will be 41 degree Celsius. The sky is going to be completely clear and there will be strong sunshine.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has told that the minimum temperature of Mumbai is going to be 26 degrees and the maximum temperature is 34 degrees Celsius. There will be light clouds in the sky. Today's minimum temperature is going to be 27 degree Celsius and maximum 42 degree Celsius in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

While on one hand North India is facing the havoc of scorching heat, on the other hand, it is raining in South India. Apart from this, light rain is also bringing down the temperature in many other states. According to skymetweather, today there may be light rain in Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, Kerala etc. Apart from this, light rain is also expected in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh.

