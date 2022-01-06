Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 6 (ANI): In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday imposed complete restrictions on non-essential movement in the entire union territory from 9 pm to 6 am.

"There shall be a complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire Union Territory (UT) from 9 pm to 6 am till further orders," read the official statement.

Also Read | Maharashtra Records 26,538 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths in 24 Hours; Reports 144 Omicron Infections.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir reported 418 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the Union Territory's health department on Wednesday.

Of these 418 new cases, 311 were reported from the Jammu division while 107 were reported from the Kashmir division.

Also Read | Babul Supriyo Recovers From COVID-19 for Third Time, Discharged From Kolkata Hospital.

There are currently 1,819 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 894 in the Jammu division and 925 in the Kashmir division. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)