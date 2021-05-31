Srinagar, May 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 1,525 fresh Covid cases, which took the tally 2,90,465, while 37 more deaths in the past 24 hours pushed the toll to 3,907 in the union territory, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 525 were from the Jammu division and 1,000 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest 278 cases, followed by 253 in Srinagar district and 181 in Kupwara district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 35,095 in the union territory, while 2,51,463 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic rose to 3,907 as 37 more patients died in the past 24 hours.

