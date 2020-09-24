Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24 (ANI): Karnataka on Thursday reported 7,710 new cases for novel coronavirus, along with 6,748 discharges.

According to the state health department, 65 people succumbed to the pathogen here today.

A total of 5,48,557 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far.

Of which, there are 95,549 active cases, 4,44,658 patients were discharged and 8,331 people have succumbed to the virus.

With a spike of 86,508 new cases and 1,129 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 57,32,519 on Thursday, which includes 9,66,382 active cases, 46,74,988 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 91,149 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

