Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 (PTI): Kerala has reported 7,167 fresh COVID-19 cases and 167 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49,68,657 and the fatalities to 31,681.

Of the 167 deaths, 14 were reported over the last few days, 146 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and seven were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, an official press release said on Sunday.

With 6,439 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries touched 48,57,181 and the active cases reached 79,185, the release said.

As many as 65,158 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,046 cases followed by hiruvananthapuram (878) and Thrissur (753).

Of the new cases, 42 were health workers, 25 from outside the state and 6,879 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 221.

There are currently 2,72,248 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,64,972 are in home or institutional quarantine and 7,276 in hospitals.

